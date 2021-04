Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 cycling - 'Superb' - Britain's Simon Yates cruises to impressive Stage 2 win

Yates leads the general classification by 41 seconds and looks in ominous form ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which starts in less than three weeks. The Team BikeExchange rider has won La Vuelta but so far the Giro has eluded him. He came closest in 2018, when he suffered a spectacular implosion in the final week which allowed Chris Froome to soar to the title.

00:03:32, 31 minutes ago