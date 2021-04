Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 – Felix Grossschartner wins final stage as Simon Yates claims impressive title

Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) secured the overall Tour of the Alps title as Felix Grossschartner (Bora–Hansgrohe) soloed clear to win Stage 5. Yates did the damage on the previous two stages, showing his climbing prowess to crack his GC rivals and lay down the gauntlet ahead of the Giro d’Italia. He came into Friday’s stage to Riva del Garda with a 58-second lead.

