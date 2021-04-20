Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) laid down a marker ahead of the Giro d’Italia after soloing to victory on Stage 2 at the Tour of the Alps.
The Briton moves into the overall lead of the race, ahead of defending champion Pavel Sivakov (Ineos Grenadiers) by 41 seconds.
Yates was in a four-man front group also containing Sivakov, Nairo Quintana (Arkea-Samsic), Hugh Carthy (EF Education–Nippo) when he attacked with 24 kilometres to go.
The quartet survived for a few hundred metres, but Carthy and Quintana soon cracked as defending champion Sivakov clung on.
Sivakov refused to take a turn on the front, perhaps in the knowledge teammate Gianni Moscon was in the leader’s jersey, but it was not long until he was distanced too.
Yates built a sizable lead on the final sections of the climb, before time trialling his way to a confidence-boosting win.
The Giro d’Italia starts on May 8.
Stage 2 results
- 1. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange 3:17:42
- 2. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers +41
- 3. Daniel Martin (Irl) Israel Start-up Nation +58
- 4. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech
- 5. Jefferson Alexander Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec
- 6. Jai Hindley (Aus) Team DSM +1:17
- 7. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo
- 8. Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange +1:42
- 9. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM
- 10. Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo
