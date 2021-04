Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021: Pello Bilbao wins Stage 4, Simon Yates builds lead, Chris Froome in breakaway

Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) produced a descending masterclass to win Stage 4 at the Tour of the Alps. Simon Yates looks to have an unassailable lead at the Tour of the Alps heading into the fifth and final stage. The Briton is looking in supreme form ahead of the Giro d’Italia and produced another brilliant display of climbing on Stage 4, before finishing behind Bilbao and Aleksandr Vlasov.

00:05:01, 6 minutes ago