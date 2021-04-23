Simon Yates (Team BikeExchange) secured the overall Tour of the Alps title as Felix Grossschartner (Bora–Hansgrohe) soloed clear to win Stage 5.

Yates did the damage on the previous two stages, showing his climbing prowess to crack his GC rivals and lay down the gauntlet ahead of the Giro d’Italia. He came into Friday’s stage to Riva del Garda with a 58-second lead.

The 28-year-old is among the favourites for the Giro – a Grand Tour that has spectacularly eluded him twice, most notably in 2018 when he imploded in the final week as Chris Froome soared into the maglia rosa. The race starts in Sicily on May 8.

Tour of the Alps Froome: I’m pretty happy with how the legs are feeling 6 HOURS AGO

Grossschartner broke clear of a small front group with 19 kilometres remaining, opening up a 30-second lead on the final climb.

The Austrian was in the breakaway that was swallowed up on Stage 4, but he never looked like being caught this time as he cruised down the long last descent to triumph.

Nicolas Roche (DSM) and Alessandro De Marchi (Israel Start-Up Nation) came home in second and third.

Yates maintained his GC lead over Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) to take the overall title by 58 seconds.

Stage 5 results

1. Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 3:03:38

2. Nicolas Roche (Irl) Team DSM +34

3. Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) Israel Start-up Nation

4. Gianni Moscon (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers +40

5. Alejandro Osorio Carvajal (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

6. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM

7. Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Astana-Premier Tech

8. Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo

9. Mark Padun (Ukr) Bahrain Victorious

10. Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe

General classification

1. Simon Yates (GB) Team BikeExchange 18:36:06

2. Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) Bahrain Victorious +58

3. Aleksandr Vlasov (Rus) Astana-Premier Tech +1:06

4. Jefferson Cepeda (Ecu) Androni Giocattoli -Sidermec +2:25

5. Hugh Carthy (GB) EF Education-Nippo +2:37

6. Pavel Sivakov (Rus) Ineos Grenadiers +2:44

7. Nairo Quintana (Col) Team Arkea-Samsic +2:54

8. Ruben Guerreiro (Por) EF Education-Nippo +3:12

9. Romain Bardet (Fra) Team DSM

10. Nicholas Schultz (Aus) Team BikeExchange +3:36

Tour of the Alps The most encouraging sign yet as Froome hones in on Tour de France 19 HOURS AGO