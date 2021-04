Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 – Simon Yates claims impressive title as Felix Grossschartner wins final stage

Simon Yates has demonstrated that he is in impressive form ahead of the Giro d’Italia, which starts on May 8 and is live and ad-free on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Yates is expected to be challenged by Egan Bernal and Remco Evenepoel, two hugely talented riders on the comeback trail from injury.

00:04:44, an hour ago