Cycling

Tour of the Alps 2021 - Simon Yates hails 'fantastic triumph', confident ahead of the Giro

Simon Yates hit top form ahead of Giro d'Italia after claiming a "fantastic" overall victory at the Tour of the Alps. Felix Grossschartner was the Stage 5 winner but it did not stop the Briton securing a first success of the season. The Tour of the Alps is live on Eurosport, Eurosport.co.uk and Eurosport app

00:00:37, an hour ago