Cycling

Tour of the Alps - Ineos' Gianni Moscon grabs first win for nearly three years on opening stage

The opening day of the 2021 Tour of the Alps ended up being a perfect one for Gianni Moscon and the Ineos Grenadiers. The Italian would not be denied in an exquisite sprint after a perfectly-managed day of racing from Ineos. Watch the 2021 Tour of the Alps live on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app.

00:02:37, an hour ago