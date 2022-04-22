Just 24 hours after turning the air blue when seeing victory snatched from him, Thibaut Pinot (Groupama FDJ) ended a long barren run to secure victory on Stage 5 of the Tour of the Alps - as his fellow Frenchman Romain Bardet (DSM) took GC glory.

Pinot has been striving for fitness and form following a torrid couple of years. He thought victory was his on Thursday, only to be overhauled by Miguel Angel Lopez (Astana Qazaqstan) in the final kilometre.

A day later, it appeared history would repeat itself - but Pinot outkicked Lopez’s Astana team-mate David de la Cruz to claim his first win since scorching to victory up the Tourmalet in the 2019 Tour de France.

On a horrible day in Austria, Pinot and De la Cruz were the strongest of the breakaway riders and had the race to themselves from some way out.

Pinot struck for home on the Stronach climb, only for De la Cruz to get back in contact on the descent.

It seemed a repeat of Stage 4 was on the cards, but Pinot steeled himself to race away in the final 200m.

A little over eight and a half minutes later, there was a double French celebration as Bardet gapped Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) to claim the overall win.

Bilbao arrived at the start line with a two-second lead over Bardet. Bilbao hit trouble on the Stronach and Bardet made his move. He crested the summit with a 15-second advantage, and extended that all the way to the line to take race glory.

Michael Storer (Groupama FDJ) and Bardet’s team-mate Thymen Arensman completed the podium.

Tour of the Alps Stage 5

1 - Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) - 03:09:24

2 - David De La Cruz (Astana Qazaqstan) - + 07

3 - Lennard Kämna (BORA-hansgrohe) - + 01:46

4 - Igor Arrieta (Equipo Kern Pharma) - + 02:43

5 - Torstein Traen (Uno-X Pro Cycling) - + 03:26

6 - Andrey Amador (INEOS Grenadiers) - + 08:09

7 - Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) - + 08:36

8 - Romain Bardet (DSM) - + 08:36

9 - Thymen Arensman (DSM) - + 08:38

10 - Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) - + 09:15

Tour of the Alps General Classification

1 - Romain Bardet (DSM) - 18:59:29

2 - Michael Storer (Groupama-FDJ) - + 14

3 - Thymen Arensman (DSM) - + 16

4 - Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) - + 37

5 - Attila Valter (Groupama-FDJ) - + 49

6 - Felix Gall (AG2R Citroen) - + 53

7 - Richie Porte (INEOS Grenadiers) - + 01:00

8 - Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain Victorious) - + 01:57

9 - Hugh Carthy EF (Education-EasyPost) - + 02:08

10 - Pavel Sivakov (INEOS Grenadiers) - + 02:13

