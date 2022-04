Cycling

Tour of Alps highlights: Thibaut Pinot sails to win as Romain Bardet takes GC glory

Pello Bilbao came into the final stage of the Tour of the Alps with a slender lead on General Classification. He was overhauled by Romain Bardet, while another Frenchman in the shape of Thibaut Pinot ended a long losing run with a stage success. Watch Liege-Bastogne-Liege and other top cycling live on Eurosport and discovery+.

00:05:35, an hour ago