Tour of the Alps highlights: Thibaut Pinot suffers ‘heartbreak’ as Miguel Ángel Lopez powers home

Miguel Ángel López (Astana Qazaqstan) timed his move to perfection to coast past Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) to claim the win on Stage 4 of the Tour of the Alps.

00:02:22, 19 minutes ago