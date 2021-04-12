Britain's Mark Cavendish clinched his first win since 2018 as he stormed to victory on Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.

Cavendish timed his final burst to perfection as he hung on Andre Greipel’s wheel before powering past the German and second-placed Jasper Philipsen to grab a thrilling triumph.

The day belonged to the 35-year-old veteran as he claimed his first victory in over three years in classic fashion.

Tour of Turkey Cavendish fourth as photo finish settles Stage 1 at Tour of Turkey A DAY AGO

"It's his first win since 2018 - what about that," exclaimed Eurosport's Carlton Kirby on commentary. "He looks so pleased, and the world of cycling should be pleased as well.

"It's been a long way back and he has got there. The story today is all about Cavendish, who is back in winning ways. Phenomenal."

'It's super special' - Jakobsen on team-mate Cavendish victory

Brian Smith added on commentary: "The pocket rocket is back!"

The 144.9k ride around Konya was always likely to deliver a big finish, and it duly delivered as Cavendish beat out Philipsen and Greipel in a throwback classic.

As a result of his breathless win, the Brit now holds the general classification lead in the race after two stages as he usurped Arvid De Kleijn and Philipsen.

Cavendish, who had been pondering retirement last season after a year with Bahrain-McLaren, is back with Deceuninck-Quick Step six years after leaving the Belgian outfit.

Tour de France 2012: Mark Cavendish wins final stage as Bradley Wiggins triumphs

- - -

Scheldeprijs Don't call it a comeback – Cavendish close to his best level again 08/04/2021 AT 15:06