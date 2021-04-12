Mark Cavendish believes he has proved his doubters wrong with an ‘incredible’ sprint victory on Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.

The Brit, riding for Deceuninck – Quick-Step, powered past Andre Greipel and Jasper Philipsen with a perfectly timed burst to claim a first victory in over three years in dramatic fashion.

Speaking afterwards Cavendish thanked his team, reserving praise for team manager Patrick Lefevere, for their support.

“I want to thank Deceuninck – Quick-Step and Patrick for giving me this opportunity,” he said after the race. “Patrick believed in me and I am so lucky to be here in this special team, in this family.

“Some people didn’t think I could get back to winning, but he did and for that I am grateful. Just to get back to winning after what I’ve been through in the last couple of years is truly incredible.

To win again was emotional and to hug all my teammates after the finish was amazing.

The 35-year-old, who had been pondering retirement last season, is back with the Belgian team having previously ridden for them from 2013-2015.

Having secured a first win since 2018 with the kind of sprint he was known for in his prime, Cavendish was understandably delighted.

“It’s incredible, it’s super nice and I never get tired of this feeling! Everyone on the team was incredibly committed today and that was very important,” he added. “I knew after yesterday that I had the speed needed to win and I also knew that if I would be on Greipel’s wheel, I would have a shot coming into the last couple of hundred meters.

“Philipsen jumped early and had a small gap, but I had enough to make up ground and I must say I was quite surprised at how quickly I came in the final meters of the stage.”

At the first stage 24 hours earlier, Cavendish had to make up ground in the closing 200 meters just to manage a fourth-place finish.

However, the victory in Konya now sees him with the general classification lead in the race after two stages.

"It's his first win since 2018 - what about that," said Eurosport's Carlton Kirby on commentary. "He looks so pleased, and the world of cycling should be pleased as well.

"It's been a long way back and he has got there. The story today is all about Cavendish, who is back to winning ways. Phenomenal."

