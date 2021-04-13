Deceuninck-QuickStep boss Patrick Lefevere says Mark Cavendish "still has it" after the Brit returned to form in stunning fashion at the Tour of Turkey.

Cavendish's future looked in serious doubt last year but Lefevere stepped in with a one-year deal with Deceuninck QuickStep that has seen Cavendish back on the podium with his first wins since 2018.

The 30-time Tour de France stage winner leads the pack in the Tour of Turkey after two vintage performances on Stages 2 and 3.

Tour of Turkey 'Beware everybody!' – Cavendish wins again with supreme sprint on Stage 3 AN HOUR AGO

And Lefevere was quick to praise Cavendish's character and drive.

“I’m very proud and happy,” an emotional Lefevere told Cyclingnews after Stage 2.

'Fabulous' - Cavendish storms to victory at Tour of Turkey

“When I saw him back in December, he was like a kid racing his first bike again. He told me all the stories about what went wrong over the last few years. But Mark and I, without much words, have an emotional connection.

"I believed in him. I wasn’t sure if he could totally come back, but people that know me will understand that he’s made me really happy today. I love people who can talk but what I love most of all are riders who let their pedals do their talking, and today Mark let his pedals do the talking. That’s the best answer ever.

"What I saw in the last 50 metres today showed us that he still has it," Lefevere added.

'Immensely proud' - Cavendish jubilant after Stage 3 win in Turkey

Tour de France Opinion: Don’t stamp on Cavendish’s Tour de France dream just yet AN HOUR AGO