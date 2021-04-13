Mark Cavendish has stormed to victory in Stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey after another sensational sprint finish.

Having claimed his first win in three years 24 hours earlier, the 35-year-old made it back-to-back wins finishing ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Staszek Aniołkowski.

At 212.6km, the Beysehir to Alanya stage is the longest of the tour but the Deceuninck-QuickStep rider rolled back the years to pull of a stunning displaying to claim victory.

Cavendish's team-mate Iljo Keisse was head of Pelaton as they caught the breakaway in the final 15km, opening up the opportunity.

The Brit positioned himself alongside André Greipel who had the lead ahead of the rest of the sprinters jostling for position behind.

Cavendish then timed his sprint to perfection once again, pulling ahead in the final 100m to fend off his challengers and extend his overall race lead to eight seconds.

"Beware everybody, he is well and truly back," proclaimed Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

