Britain’s Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) grabbed his fourth stage win of the Tour of Turkey in another dramatic sprint finish.

The 35-year-old had not won in almost three years before the Tour of Turkey, which is eight stages long, but he now looks to be back to his best form after sealing another stage.

Cavendish narrowly beat Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to the line with a time of 3:24:38 after sitting behind the German and Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) for the majority of the 160km stage from Bodrum to Kusadasi.

But in the final sprint he surged past Philipsen to put him just four stage wins away from equalling Eddy Merckx’s record of 34 Tour victories.

