Tour of Turkey 2021 cycling - 'Oh my goodness!' - Mark Cavendish grabs stunning Stage 8 win

Mark Cavendish edged past Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) to make it four stage wins out of a possible eight at the Tour of Turkey as he displayed a major upturn in form across the entire race. Jose Manuel Diaz (Delko) secured the overall victory with a one-second advantage (29:19:40) over Jay Vine (Alpecin-Fenix).

00:02:35, 38 minutes ago