Cycling

Tour of Turkey 2021 – 'Immensely proud' - Mark Cavendish jubilant after 'very nice' Stage 3 win

“Beware everybody, he is well and truly back!” yelled Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary. And he wasn’t wrong. Cavendish swept to his second win at the Tour of Turkey with another terrific sprint, adding to his triumph on Monday’s Stage 2. Not bad for a rider whose most recent win before this race was in 2018.

00:02:13, an hour ago