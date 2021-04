Cycling

Tour of Turkey 2021 - Jasper Philipsen denies Mark Cavendish fourth win on Stage 7

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) won Stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey with Mark Cavendish (Deceuninck–QuickStep) left with too much to do in the final sprint. Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) finished third.

