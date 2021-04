Cycling

Tour of Turkey 2021 – ‘Just edged!’ - Jasper Philipsen claims Stage 6 via photo finish

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) narrowly claimed victory on Stage 6 of the Tour of Turkey with an impressive sprint ahead of Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation), with Kristoffer Halvorsen (Uno-X) in third.

00:02:01, 2 hours ago