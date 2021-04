Cycling

Tour of Turkey 2021 Stage 7 Highlights - Jasper Philipsen sees off Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish

Did you miss anything from Stage 7 at the Tour of Turkey? Not to worry as Eurosport is here to help with full highlights from the stage to make sure you're all caught up.

00:04:26, 2 hours ago