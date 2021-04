Cycling

Tour of Turkey cycling 2021 - Arvid de Kleijn edges Stage 1 in snow-shortened opener

Arvid de Kleijn won the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey, edging Kristoffer Halvorsen in a sprint finish. The Rally Cycling and Uno-X riders were neck-and-neck into the final corner in Konya, and a photo finish was needed to declare De Kleijn the winner.

00:04:01, 2 hours ago