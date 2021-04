Cycling

Tour of Turkey cycling 2021 - 'Perfect sprint' - Analysis of Mark Cavendish's stunning victory

Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-QuickStep grabbed his first victory in over three years as he sprinted to victory in style on Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey. The legendary British rider pipped Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) and Andre Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) in a dramatic bunch sprint in Konya to take the spoils in emotional fashion.

00:04:21, an hour ago