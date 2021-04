Cycling

Tour of Turkey cycling 2021 - Watch Mark Cavendish grab Stage 4 win - 'Heartbreak for everyone else'

The resurgent British rider won his third sprint in a row ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Stanislaw Aniolkowski, but behind him there was a crash involving a large number riders during the sprint finish. Cavendish powered away from Philipsen, who looked to be the favourite in the closing stages and keeps the overall lead.

00:00:12, 39 minutes ago