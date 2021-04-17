Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) edged Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish to win Stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.

Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had to be separated by a photo finish with the German edging the Manxman into second.

Philipsen (Alpecin-Felix) takes his second consecutive stage win after finishing runner-up to Cavendish on Stages 2, 3 and 4.

A windy final 50km split the peloton but Israel Start-Up Nation battled the elements to tee-up a bunch sprint for their man. But it was Philipsen who had the best lead-out in the sprint as he consigned Greipel to consecutive second-place finishes.

Alpecin's Jay Vine closed within a second of Jose Diaz's (Delko) overall lead.

The general classification remains entirely in the balance heading into the final day, with Eduardo Spulveda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) in third, six seconds behind the leader.

The eighth and final stage looks geared to favour sprinters should they manage to keep up over the category 2 climb.

General Classifiction after Stage 7

1. Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 25:55:02

2. Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast +1

3. Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec +6

4. Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA+ 25

5. Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech +28

6. Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team +30

7. Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko +33

8. Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo +52

9. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team +55

10. Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi +1:01

