Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) edged Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish to win Stage 7 of the Tour of Turkey.
Greipel (Israel Start-Up Nation) and Cavendish (Deceuninck-QuickStep) had to be separated by a photo finish with the German edging the Manxman into second.
Philipsen (Alpecin-Felix) takes his second consecutive stage win after finishing runner-up to Cavendish on Stages 2, 3 and 4.
A windy final 50km split the peloton but Israel Start-Up Nation battled the elements to tee-up a bunch sprint for their man. But it was Philipsen who had the best lead-out in the sprint as he consigned Greipel to consecutive second-place finishes.
Alpecin's Jay Vine closed within a second of Jose Diaz's (Delko) overall lead.
The general classification remains entirely in the balance heading into the final day, with Eduardo Spulveda (Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec) in third, six seconds behind the leader.
The eighth and final stage looks geared to favour sprinters should they manage to keep up over the category 2 climb.
General Classifiction after Stage 7
- 1. Jose Manuel Diaz Gallego (Spa) Delko 25:55:02
- 2. Jay Vine (Aus) ARA Pro Racing Sunshine Coast +1
- 3. Eduardo Sepulveda (Arg) Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec +6
- 4. Jhojan Orlando Garcia Susa (Col) Caja Rural-Seguros RGA+ 25
- 5. Merhawi Kudus (Eri) Astana-Premier Tech +28
- 6. Anthon Charmig (Den) Uno-X Dare Development Team +30
- 7. Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Delko +33
- 8. Artem Nych (Rus) Gazprom-RusVelo +52
- 9. Anders Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Dare Development Team +55
- 10. Garikoitz Bravo Oiarbide (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi +1:01
