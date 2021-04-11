Arvid de Kleijn won the opening stage of the Tour of Turkey, edging Kristoffer Halvorsen in a sprint finish.

The Rally Cycling and Uno-X riders were neck-and-neck into the final corner in Konya, and a photo finish was needed to declare De Kleijn the winner.

He now leads the race from Halvorsen by four seconds thanks to time bonuses.

The race was a tight one with few attacks in the early stages as the riders adapted to the near freezing temperatures in Konya.

Uno-X and Deceuninck-QuickStep looked set for a win but a crash two kilometres from the end shuffled the peloton, with Halvorsen and De Kleijn emerging ahead of the pack.

Halvorsen took the lead, but De Kleijn made his way up alongside before pushing in front to snatch the race win.

Pierre Barbier of Delko finished third, just metres behind, while Britain's Mark Cavendish of Deceuninck-Quickstep fought back from behind to finish fourth.

Stage 1 results

1. Arvid de Kleijn (Ned) Rally Cycling 1:35:38

2. Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

3. Pierre Barbier (Fra) Delko

4. Mark Cavendish (GB) Deceuninck-QuickStep

5. Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

6. André Greipel (Ger) Israel Start-up Nation

7. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Bardiani CSF Faizane

8. Manuel Peñalver Aniorte (Spa) Burgos-BH

9. Manuel Belletti (Ita) Eolo-Kometa Cycling Team

10. Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko

