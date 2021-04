Cycling

Tour of Turkey video highlights - Jose Manuel Diaz storms brutal hill sprint to take Stage 5 victory

The Spanish Delko cyclist got the better of Jay Vine and Eduardo Sepulveda to take control of the general classification, reeling in Danish rider Anthon Charmig to win an exhausting incline finish. It ended Mark Cavendish's run of three straight victories.

00:04:15, 4 hours ago