There was panic in the peloton at the Tour of Turkey as two groups of riders ended up on opposite sides of the road.

As the main bunch navigated a stretch of roadworks with 15km remaining of Friday’s Stage 6 from Edremit to Eceabat, the route suddenly split in two.

With no time to act, half the bunch swept onto the wrong side of the road while the others continued on the designated route – creating the unusual spectacle of two mini races.

“Hello, have they gone wrong?” called Carlton Kirby on Eurosport commentary.

Some of the riders realised their mistake and hopped across a drain separating the roads, something Kirby branded “difficult and dangerous”, while the majority persisted in the hope the roads would re-join.

To their relief, the race came back together and went to a bunch sprint as Australian Caleb Ewan (Lotto-Soudal) took a commanding victory.

