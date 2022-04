Cycling

Highlights Tour of Turkey: Kaden Groves sprints to Stage 2 win

Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) sprinted to the win on Stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) took second and Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) third.

