Tour of Turkey stage 5 highlights as Sam Welsford takes first professional win

Australian former Olympic track cyclist Sam Welsford (Team DSM) claimed his first win since switching disciplines on stage 5 of the Tour of Turkey. Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was second while Arvid De Kleijn (Human Powered Health) finished third.

00:02:27, 2 hours ago