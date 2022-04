Cycling

‘Very impressive’ – Caleb Ewan holds off Jasper Philipsen to win Stage 1 at Tour of Turkey

Caleb Ewan (Lotto–Soudal) took victory in the opening stage at the Tour of Turkey. The Australian sat second wheel for a long way from home but it paid off as he held off Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin–Fenix) in a tight finale.

