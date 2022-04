Cycling

'What a great finale' Jasper Philipsen sprints to Tour of Turkey Stage 3 victory

Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Fenix) was the winner of stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey in Izmir, after a late sprint to beat Kaden Groves (BikeExchange-Jayco) and Miguel Angel Fernandez (Global 6 Cycling).

00:02:55, 12 minutes ago