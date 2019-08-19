The 2018 runner-up took first in the overall standings as Joe Dombrowski (EF Education First) won the final stage. The 28-year-old American won comfortably, 24 seconds ahead of nearest rivals Joao Almeida (Hagens Berman Axeon) and Keegan Swirbul (Worthy Pro Cycling) in second and third respectively.

Hermans finished the day's ride in fourth, just ahead of James Piccoli (Elevate-KHS) in fifth. Hermans held a 50-second lead over Piccoli, and Dombrowski took the last place on the GC podium.

Speaking afrer the race, Hermans said: "From the first time I did this race in 2014, I had a good feeling with this race.

"I keep getting a better result in the GC, so last year I got second and this year I won.

"I’m really happy with this win, and also really happy with how the team worked for me this week. We were never in trouble, so it was a really good week for us."

Dombrowski explained the tactics for the day that had given him a stage victory, and how the hills had affected his plans.

The EF Education First rider said: "It’s a different climb in that typically the selection can happen at the bottom because it’s consistently steep, but once you get to the second half of the climb it rolls, and it’s even got some downhills.

"So if you’re with the group it is more difficult to get away.

"So I tried at the bottom and Ben [Hermans] and James [Piccoli] were with me."

General Classification Results

1 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy

2 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

3 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First

4 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon

5 Niklas Eg (Den) Trek-Segafredo

6 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling

7 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

8 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling

9 Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo

10 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy

Stage Results

1 Joe Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First

2 João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon

3 Keegan Swirbul (USA) Worthy Pro Cycling

4 Ben Hermans (Bel) Israel Cycling Academy

5 James Piccoli (Can) Elevate-KHS Pro Cycling

6 Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First

7 Matteo Badilatti (Swi) Israel Cycling Academy

8 Kyle Murphy (USA) Rally UHC Cycling

9 Rob Britton (Can) Rally UHC Cycling

10 Lachlan Morton (Aus) EF Education First