"The team worked perfectly,” said Marengo, whose previous best result this year was a fourth placed finish at Stage 9 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China.

The stage took riders 87 miles and ended in a group sprint due to five laps around downtown Logan City.

In a dramatic breakaway, Sebastian Schonberger made the first move before Craddock brought him back, giving Marengo the gap to sprint the line.

The race continues on Wednesday with an 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain.