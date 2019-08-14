Getty Images
Marengo surges to victory in Stage 2, Craddock takes overall lead
Umberto Marengo blasted out of a late breakway to narrowly win stage 2 of the Tour of Utah on Tuesday while runner-up Lawson Craddock gained enough time to take the overall lead.
"The team worked perfectly,” said Marengo, whose previous best result this year was a fourth placed finish at Stage 9 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China.
The stage took riders 87 miles and ended in a group sprint due to five laps around downtown Logan City.
In a dramatic breakaway, Sebastian Schonberger made the first move before Craddock brought him back, giving Marengo the gap to sprint the line.
The race continues on Wednesday with an 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain.
