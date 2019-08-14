Getty Images

Marengo surges to victory in Stage 2, Craddock takes overall lead

Marengo surges to victory in Stage 2, Craddock takes overall lead
By Eurosport UK

60 minutes agoUpdated 59 minutes ago

Umberto Marengo blasted out of a late breakway to narrowly win stage 2 of the Tour of Utah on Tuesday while runner-up Lawson Craddock gained enough time to take the overall lead.

"The team worked perfectly,” said Marengo, whose previous best result this year was a fourth placed finish at Stage 9 of the Tour of Qinghai Lake in China.

The stage took riders 87 miles and ended in a group sprint due to five laps around downtown Logan City.

In a dramatic breakaway, Sebastian Schonberger made the first move before Craddock brought him back, giving Marengo the gap to sprint the line.

The race continues on Wednesday with an 84-mile climb from Brigham City to Powder Mountain.

0Read and react
0Read and react