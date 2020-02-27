Getty Images
Denmark smash world record again to win men's Team Pursuit
Denmark broke the world record for the third time in two days as they powered to victory in the men’s Team Pursuit at the World Track Championships on Thursday.
The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own to destroy New Zealand in the final.
They had broken Australia's world record in qualifying on Wednesday, then set a new mark in the first round.
That was just the warm-up act, however, as the Danes went even quicker on Thursday at the Berlin velodrome, lowering the record by another 1.5 seconds with a time of 3:44.672.
They will now be red-hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics.
