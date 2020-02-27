The quartet of Rasmus Pedersen, Lasse Hansen, Julius Johansen and Frederik Madsen once again proved in a class of their own to destroy New Zealand in the final.

They had broken Australia's world record in qualifying on Wednesday, then set a new mark in the first round.

Video - Denmark smash world record to win men's Team Pursuit 03:18

That was just the warm-up act, however, as the Danes went even quicker on Thursday at the Berlin velodrome, lowering the record by another 1.5 seconds with a time of 3:44.672.

They will now be red-hot favourites for the Tokyo Olympics.

Eurosport is the only place to experience every moment, every athlete, and every medal from the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020