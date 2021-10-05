Cycling

'It was not the plan to attack so early' - Tadej Pogacar after his third place in Tre Valli Varesine 2021

Tadej Pogacar finished in third and was the best of the chasers at the 100th edition of Tre Valli Varesine. The second of the three Trittico Lombardo races to be held either side of the season's final monument, a strong field contested the race to Varese. Alessandro De Marchi out-kicked his compatriot Trittico Lombardo to take the win, with Pogacar finishing best of the chasers behind the pair.

