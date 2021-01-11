Trek-Segafredo have revealed their big plans for the 2021 cycling season, with Vincenzo Nibali and Bauke Mollema going for double glory at the Giro d’Italia and Tour de France.

Giulio Ciccone will lead the team’s effort at the Vuelta a España, when he will have supported his fellow riders at May’s Grand Tour in Italy.

The squad for the spring Classics will be spearheaded by former world champion Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven, before joining Nibali and Mollema in the eight-rider line-up for the Tour.

Both the men’s and women’s teams are currently preparing for the upcoming campaign on a training camp in Alicante, Spain.

In what could be his final year at Trek-Segafredo, Nibali will be hoping to win a first Grand Tour since the 2016 Giro, before he likely leads Italy’s squad at the Tokyo Olympics.

Having had his 2020 season ended early by a fractured wrist suffered at the Tour, Mollema will be attempting to secure his first of the three major titles, having finished in the top 10 at all three of cycling’s major road events.

Ciccone is also hoping for a stronger showing compared to last year, which was affected by the Italian testing positive for coronavirus.

