Amalie Dideriksen, Chloe Hosking and Shirin van Anrooij have each signed two-year contracts with Trek-Segafredo's women's team for next season.

Van Anrooij has already been riding with Trek-Segafredo - the number one ranked UCI women's team - but continues her professional cycling with the team. The Dutch has emerged as a prodigious teenager, and joins compatriots Ellen van Dijk and Lucinda Brand.

Giro d'Italia Giro flashpoint: Was Vincenzo Nibali’s conduct unsportsmanlike? YESTERDAY AT 06:44

"I still can't quite believe it that I'm part of the Trek-Segafredo team from now on," she said. "It has always been a dream of mine to become a professional cycling, but it's so surreal to think that I'm already getting this opportunity at such a young age."

Chloe Hosking is already one of the most successful sprinters in the peloton, and with 36 professional wins she is a huge addition to the team. After a decade in the sport, she joins at the other end of her career to Van Anrooij but her experience will surely prove invaluable.

"I would love to play a role as a team captain on the road. I've done a lot of the races and have a lot of experience on that front," said Hosking.

"Often it's an asset for a team leader to not be the protected rider as she can take some of the pressure off the rider who is going for the victory, so I would love to step into that role in some of the races."

She has previously raced alongside Ina Teutenberg, who now serves as the Trek-Segafredo sports director, and also cited Teutenberg as a major draw at the team.

As for Dideriksen, the former UCI road world champion brings star quality to the classics group. The 24-year-old still has her best years ahead of her and will be expected to bring further success to Trek-Segafredo.

"I am very proud and happy to be joining Trek-Segafredo for the next two years," said Dideriksen.

"I feel excited to take the next step in my career."

Giro d'Italia Key Nibali team-mate Weening withdraws from Giro after nasty crash 07/10/2020 AT 11:07