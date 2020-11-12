Trek-Segafredo have announced big changes in their camp after adding Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier, Antonio Tiberi and Mattias Skjelmose to their team.

As the reigning Eritrean tie trial champion, Trek-Segafredo manager Luca Guercilena says the 26-year-old shows great potential.

Speakign about the signing of the former NTT Pro-Cycling team member, Guercilena said: "Amanuel is already an established rider, but we believe he has plenty of room for improvement," adding, "His profile was what we were looking for – a solid and still-young climber to invest in."

"We see great potential in Amanuel, and hope that by working together we can help him fulfil that potential. He will be a valuable asset to the team, especially to support our leaders in the mountains during stage races.”

Meanwhile Ghebreigzabhier said he looks forward to the opportunity to improve his performance.

He said: "For me, it will be a great opportunity for growth that I intend to make the most of.

"Since I turned professional in 2018, I've had the opportunity to gain significant experience in stage races. My first goal is to improve further in these endurance races, especially in the Grand Tours."

He added: "The idea of racing with champions like Vincenzo Nibali, for example, makes me excited. I really can't wait to meet my new team.”

Youngsters Tiberi and Skjelmose Jensen both rode as stagiaire for Trek-Segafredo at last month’s Brabantse Pijl and said they were excited for the opportunity.

On their addition to the team, Guercilena said: "The official passage to professionalism of Tiberi and Skjelmose Jensen is the conclusion of a growth process started together over a year ago. We believed in their talent, we followed them this season and we are ready beginning to see them blossom among the pros.

"They will ride with successful riders from whom they can learn, and our goal for 2021 is to see them grow race after race," he added.

