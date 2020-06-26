Trek-Segafredo split riders for Tour de France and Giro d’Italia training camps

Trek-Segafredo will split their riders into two groups for training as the cycling team gears up for the Tour de France and Giro d’Itala.

The UCI’s revised schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic sees the Tour set to start on August 29 before the Giro commences on October 3, with the Vuelta a Espana crossing over when beginning on October 20.

The decision to host the three Grand Tours in such a short space of time has led Trek-Segafredo to announce two different training groups in the build-up to the races.

Eight riders are heading for Isola 2000 in the French Alps from July 12-28: Bauke Mollema, Richie Porte, Jasper Stuyven, Julien Bernard, Niklas Eg, Alex Kirsch, Toms Skujins and Edward Theuns.

From July 10-25, another group will be based in Italy in the Dolomites: Vincenzo Nibali, Giulio Ciccone, Gianluca Brambilla, Nicola Conci, Jacopo Mosca, Antonio Nibali, and Pieter Weening.

This is not the definitive list for both the Tour de France and Giro however.

For the Tour, Trek-Segafredo will select from Mollema, Porte, Stuyven, Eg, Kirsch, Skujins, Theuns, plus world champion Mads Pedersen and Kenny Elissonde.

For the Giro, set to start in Sicily, the selection will be from seven of Vincenzo Nibali, Ciccone, Brambilla, Conci, Mosca, Antonio Nibali, and Weening, plus Bernard and Koen de Kort.

"We are about two months away from the start of the Tour de France, three months until the Giro d'Italia, and four to the Vuelta a España," team manager Luca Guercilena said.

"In a normal situation, we would have indicative lists of riders who could be at the start, and we would have a roster of 10-12 riders to select from, also depending on their performance on the road. Not this year.

"We've drawn up a roster of nine riders for each Grand Tour. The reference group for the Tour will train at Isola 2000, except for Julien Bernard. For the Giro, the group will be at Passo San Pellegrino. The Vuelta is the only Grand Tour where we have little room to make decisions. The only certainty is that Mollema is the captain.”

