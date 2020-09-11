Trek-Segafredo has won the opening stage of the Giro Rosa with Eliso Longo Borghini leading the squad to the overall race lead.

They set a time of 20:05.99 in Grosseto over the course. Boels Dormans came second by three seconds while Mitchelton-Scott finished third in just under five seconds.

Tirreno - Adriatico Hamilton battles past Masnada to take Stage 4 of Tirreno-Adriatico YESTERDAY AT 14:41

"It is the first time I have the pink jersey, and it’s just nice," said Longo Borghini after the finish.

What to expect in the Giro Rosa, the women’s Grand Tour? Orla Chennaoui explains

"We're happy and proud with that result," Mitchelton–Scott's Amanda Spratt told reporters.

"We didn't put a lot of emphasis on the team's time trial. We thought we'd have a solid performance but we were within ten seconds of the win so super proud of every single person who contributed to this result.

"It makes me really proud and shows everyone in the team is in great shape and is a super start for the week ahead."

TOP FIVE RESULTS

1. Trek-Segafredo 0:20:05

2. Boels Dolmans 0:00:03

3. Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:05

4. Equipe Paule Ka 0:00:10

5. Team Sunweb 0:00:14

Deignan excited and confident ahead of 'climbers race' Giro Rosa

WHAT IS THE GIRO ROSA?

The Giro Rosa, also known as the Giro d'Italia Internazionale Femminile, is the only women’s Grand Tour, and one of the most significant women’s races of the year. It is also only one of two women’s stage races in the revised calendar for 2020.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic the race, which was first held in 1988, has been shortened from 10 days to nine, and runs from September 11-19.

Like the men’s Grand Tours there are different jerseys for the overall leader (pink), points leader (purple), queen of the mountains (green), best young rider (white), and best Italian rider in the overall standings (blue).

This year’s race starts with a team time trial and features plenty of climbing – although mostly shorter climbs than normal – as well as a couple of flat finishes for the sprinters.

HOW CAN I WATCH?

Highlights of every stage of the Giro Rosa will be shown on Eurosport 1 & 2 and the GCN Race Pass.

Tour de France Exclusive interview with women’s cycling sensation Van Vleuten 03/09/2020 AT 16:44