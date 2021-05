Cycling

Trofeo Sportivi Sestesi: Valentin Retailleau hangs onto fellow rider after a fall caused by a dog

Amazing scenes from the Trofeo Sportivi Sestesi as Valentin Retailleau (AG2R) produces the 'save of the year' to latch on to fellow rider Lorenzo Balestra (Beltrami) after swerving to avoid a fall after a wayward dog ran into the street. Incredibly, both riders were able to stay upright after the incident.

00:00:34, 39 minutes ago