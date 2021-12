Cycling

‘Two Monuments and a Tour de France!’ – Tadej Pogacar’s best moments in 2021

Tadej Pogacar was described as an absolute phenomenon by Rob Hatch during another incredible year for the 23-year-old Slovenian superstar. Watch all of the action live in 2022 on the Eurosport app, eurosport.co.uk and discovery+.

00:04:12, an hour ago