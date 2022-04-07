“To be learning from and to be close to the best rider in the world is amazing,” UAE Team Emirates Juan Ayuso tells this week’s GCN Eurosport Cycling Show. “He’s helping me to become a better rider.”

Winners beget winners. Whether from additional sponsors or an increase in investment by originals, two Tour de France victories enable an outfit to attract a level of financial backing that can turn it from a team with a great rider, to a great team. Though Tadej Pogacar’s UAE Team Emirates are still a galactico or two shy of the supersquads of Ineos or Jumbo Visma, they are very much on their way. Stand-out names from their 2022 roster include Fleche Wallonne winner Marc Hirschi, multi-Grand Tour stage winner Matteo Trentin, and the star of Netflix’s Least Expected Day, talented enfant terrible Marc Soler.

And, to somewhat less fanfare, in June last year they added baby Giro winner Ayuso to their ranks on a five year contract. Though increasingly common for teams to (golden) handcuff their stars into lengthy deals, to snap them onto a rider who had still not, at that point, started a single WorldTour race was, to say the least, eyebrow-raising.

A look at his junior record might lower them a little. Still just 19, he has twice been Spanish men’s junior champion on the road, and once in the time trial category. He finished third in last year’s under-23 European Championship road race, and picked up two ten finishes in the highly rated Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali.

Cycling show: Interview of Juan Ayuso Image credit: Eurosport

“I started when I was seven years old, so I’ve been racing a long time,” he says, “but I still need to discover myself a bit more. I’m still young and I’ll keep improving.”

Though not quite the Tour de l’Avenir, won by Pogacar, the Baby Giro - more formally referred to as “the Giro Ciclistico d'Italia” - is a race that comes with plenty of pedigree of its own. Winners in recent years include Alexandr Vlasov, Pavel Sivakov and Tom Pidcock.

As well as claiming the general classification, Ayuso took an impressive three stages. One was slightly hilly, while the other two were indisputably mountainous, while one of those was even a summit finish. Although offering hints at what kind of rider he will become, his future is far from set in stone:

“I still don’t know if I’m going to be more of a puncheur, or a climber type. I think I still have to discover this. Only time will tell.”

Ayuso’s first WT battle began only last month, at the Tour of Catalunya, where he finished fifth overall and came second on the hilly stage that finished in La Molina.

“I’m happy with my form,” he says. “It’s the first time I’ve gone to altitude. I went to Sierra Nevada with Rui Costa.”

In his debut season at this level, Ayusi and his team will be aiming for balance:

“I’m on a learning curve,” Ayuso says, “so for sure I need to gain experience to keep learning, but at the same time, we want results now, so if they can go together, then that’s what we want.”

“I think it’s going to be a great season,” he continues. “We’ve planned a great calendar that will help me in my future to keep improving. I just have to enjoy it and get on the road and see where I can perform the best.”

Looking further into the future his ambitions are as big as they come:

“As every kid, when you grow up you dream of first riding the Tour de France, and now I dream of winning it. For me that’s my biggest goal. There’s still a long way to go, but I hope one day I can achieve it.”

