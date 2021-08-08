UAE Team Emirates have made their third signing in as many days after they confirmed a deal for Marc Soler.

Spaniard Soler, who will join the squad in 2022, follows João Almeida and Pascal Ackermann in committing his future to Team Emirates.

The 27-year-old won the Paris-Nice stage race in 2018 and followed that up with a stage win during the Vuelta España two years later. He also earned a solo victory at the Tour de Romandie in April.

"I’m very pleased to be joining UAE Team Emirates and looking forward to the new adventures and challenges ahead," Soler said.

"I’m coming here with a lot of excitement and with desire to work hard and enjoy this new chapter.

"After seven years at Movistar I think now is a good time in my career to look for new challenges and I thank them dearly for all our years working together and wish them all the best for the future. I’m ready for this new step.”

Team manager Joxean Matxin Fernandez backed Soler to make a big impact at UAE Team Emirates.

"It’s no secret that Marc Soler is one of the finest riders in the pro peloton and we believe he carries all the key attributes and the racing mentality to fit in well to this team," he said.

"He’s an attacking rider, a fighter, and his personality and mental qualities are things that make him unique. He has his own distinctive racing style and character and we are excited to bring him on board into a team where I believe he will adapt to very well.”

