Cycling

UAE Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar wins UAE Tour stage seven and general classification, Adam Yates second

Ineos Grenadiers' Adam Yates pushed hard on Saturday at the UAE Tour to challenge Slovenian UAE Team Emirates' rider Tadej Pogacar for the lead of stage seven and the general classification. However he was not able to overtake the race leader, who won his seventh stage of the tournament and the general classification.

00:05:57, 18 minutes ago