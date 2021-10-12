UAE Team Emirates have announced plans to launch a UCI Women’s World Tour team for 2022 by acquiring the license currently held by Ale BTC Ljubljana.

The move will see UAE add a women’s World Tour squad alongside their men’s team, which is led by two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar.

UAE team principal Mauro Gianetti said: “We are pleased to announce that we are working to create a female team to compete on the world stage as part of the UAE ambition to develop cycling, in support of a global project that started back in 2017.

“Together with the Ale BTC Ljubljana Team we have found the right opportunity and the availability we were looking for and, in collaboration with the UCI, we are preparing all the necessary documents for the completion of the acquisition of the World Tour license starting from 1 January 2022.

“In the coming weeks we will have the definitive framework and we will be ready to present the project."

The Ljubljana team was founded in 2014 and consists of European time trial champion Marlen Reusser, former world champions Marta Bastianelli and Tatiana Guderzo, Spanish road and time trial champion Mavi Garci, and Anastasiia Chursina.

It has been reported that Pogacar’s fiancée, Urska Zigart, will join the team for 2022.

The Women’s World Tour currently consists of nine teams, but this could be expanded for next season.

