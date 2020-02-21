Eurosport
Adam Yates targets two mountaintop finishes on season debut at UAE tour
Mitchelton-Scott climber Adam Yates is aiming for two mountaintop finishes when he makes his season debut at the UAE tour on Sunday.
Jebel Hafeet will be used twice in this years edition of the tour - for the finish of stage three and five - and Yates sees being in the mix for two mountaintop finishes as a good way to return.
Brit Yates will pin a number for the first time this season as he leads the team's general classification hopes in the seven-stage competition in the Far-East.
"It's exciting to get back to racing, especially at a race that I've never done before," said Yates in a team press release. "My winter training has been going really well, so it'll be good to get stuck in and see where I am.
"As it's my first race of the season, I'll be targeting the two mountaintop stages," he continued, "and hopefully, if I stay out of trouble, then I can make a good GC challenge. But it'll just be good to firstly get back into the rhythm of racing and find my legs again."
Tsgabu Grmay will assist Yates on the climb, with Luka Mezgec the designated sprinter for the team.
Jack Bauer, Callum Scotson, Michael Hepburn and Kaden Groves make up the rest of the squad in a number of strong options to choose from.
Mitchelton-Scott Team: Jack Bauer (NZL, 34), Tsgabu Grmay (ETH, 28), Kaden Groves (AUS, 21), Michael Hepburn (AUS, 28), Luka Mezgec (SLO, 31), Callum Scotson (AUS, 23), Adam Yates (GBR, 27)