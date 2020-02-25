The Mitchelton-Scott rider made his decisive break with around five kilometres left to go and though UAE-Team Emirates' Tadej Pogacar subsequently attempted to challenge Yates, the Slovenian finished over a minute behind the race winner.

One rider who has fallen out of contention for the overall win is Chris Froome (Team Ineos), who found himself off the pace for the second day in a row in his first event back since his career-threatening crash at last year's Criterium du Dauphine.

Astana Pro Team's Alexey Lutsenko finished third, with David Gauda (Groupama - FDJ) fourth and Rafael Majka (Bora-Hansgrohe) fifth.

Video - Adam Yates wins Stage 3 in style to take control of UAE Tour 02:00

Stage 3 results